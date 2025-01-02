Beau Webster is set to make his Test debut for Australia when they take on India in the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Sydney. The all-rounder was included in the Australia national cricket team at the expense of Mitchell Marsh, who has been out of form with both bat and ball for the hosts. Australia captain Pat Cummins confirmed the news of Beau Webster's inclusion in the playing XI and fans will look forward to watching him in action in international cricket for the first time. Some days ago, Australia had another debutant in Sam Konstas who made an exciting start to his international career in Melbourne. Australia's Playing XI for 5th Test vs India Announced: Mitchell Marsh Dropped, Beau Webster to Make Test Debut in Sydney.

The 31-year-old has been a consistent performer in Australia's domestic circuit for some time now and has deservedly been included in the playing XI for the last Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. With his all-round skills, Beau Webster will look to make an impact against India in the Sydney Test. Read below to find out some quick facts about him. Why Is IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 is Called Pink Test? Check Out History and Reasons.

Beau Webster Quick Facts

#Beau Webster was born in Snug, Tasmania on December 1, 1993

#Webster is an all-rounder and used to bowl off-spin before switching to right-arm medium-pace bowling

#He made his First Class debut in 2014 against Queensland

#The 31-year-old has played a total of 93 First Class matches where he scored 5297 runs with a highest score of 187

#With the ball in hand, Beau Webster has clinched a total of 148 wickets with his best performance being a six-wicket haul (6/100)

#He was also named Sheffield Shield Player of the Season for the 2023-24 season for his all-round show (938 runs and 30 wickets)

#Webster was one of Australia A's top scorers (145 runs in two matches) when they took on India A in two unofficial Tests before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

#He also took seven wickets in the two matches against India A

#Webster plays for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League

Australia have already secured an unassailable 2-1 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 after pulling off a sensational victory in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. India on the other hand, can still draw the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-2 and keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the ICC WTC (World Test Championship) 2023-25 final.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2025 07:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).