Perth [Australia], November 24 (ANI): Young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's remarkable innings of 161 off 297 balls in the second session of Day 3 of the opening Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at Optus Stadium took the visitors to a commanding lead of 405 runs on Sunday.

At Tea on Day 3, India stood at 359/5 after 110 overs, with Virat Kohli (40*) and Washington Sundar (14*) unbeaten at the crease.

India resumed the second session from 275/1 after 84 overs. However, Devdutt Padikkal was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood for 25 on the very first ball of the session.

India reached the 300-run mark in 91 overs.

Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal then built a 38-run partnership before Jaiswal was dismissed for a well-crafted 161 by Mitchell Marsh, caught at point by Steve Smith, leaving India at 313/3.

Rishabh Pant was the next to fall, managing only a single run before being stumped by Australian wicket-keeper Alex Carey off Nathan Lyon's delivery.

Dhruv Jurel soon followed, also scoring just one run before being dismissed by Pat Cummins, reducing India to 321/5.

Australia took four wickets in this session, with Cummins, Lyon, Hazlewood, and Marsh each claiming one wicket.

Recapping the Test match of the Perth Test on Day 3.

India resumed Day 3 from 172/0 with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul unbeaten on the crease. India's lead currently stands at 218 runs.

Jaiswal completed his 100-run mark in the 61st over of the innings with the help of eight fours and three sixes.

Team India touched the 200-run mark in the 63rd over of the innings.

KL Rahul was the first wicket to fall on Day 3 as he went back to the pavillion after scoring 77 runs which was laced with five boundaries in his innings. The right-hand batter got dismissed on the bowling of left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc when the team score was 201.

Following Rahul's dismissal, left-hand batter Devdutt Padikkal came out to bat along with Jaiswal. Till the end of the first session on Day 3 of the Perth Test, both the players have put on an unbeaten partnership of 74 runs from 127 balls.

Starc is the lone successful bowler for The Baggy Greens. So far in the third innings of the ongoing Test match, the speedster has bowled 19 overs where he has conceded 82 runs and picked one wicket. The fast bowler has also bowled two maiden overs in his spell so far.

Recapping the Perth Test so far, the Indian team made a fine comeback in the first Test against Australia after getting bundled out for 150 in the first innings in Perth. The fast bowling unit brought things back on track as the Jasprit Bumrah-led side bowled out the hosts for 104 in their first innings.

While the stand-in captain Bumrah scalped fifer, Harshit Rana who made his Test debut alongside Nitish Kumar Reddy in this match, also showed his skills. (ANI)

