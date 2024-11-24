Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast: After the impressive and historic One-Day International (ODI) series win against Australia in Australia, Pakistan now takes on Zimbabwe in the limited-overs series. Pakistan travels to Zimbabwe as the Green Shirts look to build a team under new captain Mohammad Rizwan. Meanwhile, for PAK vs ZIM 1st ODI 2024 live streaming online and TV telecast you can scroll down. Pakistan Likely Playing XI for 1st ODI vs Zimbabwe: Check Predicted Pakistan 11 for ZIM vs PAK Match in Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe have named a squad which features youngsters and experienced players as well. Meanwhile, Pakistan will be without Babar Azam, who has been rested for the tour. The visitors have also rested pacers, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah. With new players in the mix, the series provides an excellent opportunity for such players to showcase their talent. Check out the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match details below

When is PAK vs ZIM 1st ODI 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

Pakistan will take on Zimbabwe in the first of the three-match ODI series on Sunday, November 24. The PAK vs ZIM 1st ODI 2024 is set to be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo and it starts at 01:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe viewing options below. PAK vs ZIM 2024 Schedule: Check List of Fixtures in Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ODI and T20I Series With Venues and Match Timings in IST.

Where to Watch PAK vs ZIM 1st ODI 2024 Live Telecast?

Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available of the PAK vs ZIM 1st ODI 2024 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. As a result, fans in India will not be able to watch the PAK vs ZIM live telecast on any TV channel in India. For the PAK vs ZIM 1st ODI 2024 online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch PAK vs ZIM 1st ODI 2024 Live Streaming Online?

FanCode is the official live streaming partner of the PAK vs ZIM ODI Series 2024. Fans in India looking for an online viewing option, can watch the PAK vs ZIM 1st ODI 2024 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but would need to purchase a match pass for the same.

