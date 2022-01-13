Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 13 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Thursday confirmed that left-handed batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa has notified the board to withdraw his retirement which he tendered to SLC.

Bhanuka had announced his retirement on January 3, 2022, with immediate effect.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Insists Manchester United Should Not Finish EPL 2021-22 Below Third Position, Fans Hail CR7's Winning Mentality & Want Him To Lead Red Devils (Watch Video).

"Pursuant to a meeting with Namal Rajapaksa - Minister of Youth and Sports and after consulting with the National Selectors, Bhanuka Rajapaksa has notified SLC that he wishes to withdraw his resignation which he tendered to SLC on 3rd Jan. 2022, with immediate effect," the board said in an official statement.

"In his letter to SLC withdrawing his resignation, he further states that he wishes to represent his country in the game he loves for the years to come," added the statement.

Also Read | IND 58/4 in 19 Overs I IND vs SA 3rd Test 2021-22 Live Score Updates Of Day 3: Kagiso Rabada Accounts For Ajinkya Rahane.

Rajapaksa has played 5 ODIs and 18 T20Is for Sri Lanka so far.

In ODIs, he has scored 89 runs with his highest score being 65.

While in the shortest format, he has scored 320 runs with his highest being a knock of 77. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)