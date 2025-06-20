Cromwell (US), Jun 20 (PTI) Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia dropped a double bogey on way to an even par start for a tied 43rd place at the Travelers Championship, the final USD 20m Signature event of the season here.

Scottie Scheffler, the world No. 1, carded 62 for his second-lowest opening-round score of the season, for a share of the lead with Austin Eckroat here on Thursday.

Bhatia has had a fair season with three top-10 finishes, including a tied third at the Players, while playing with the former Open winner, Brian Harman.

Bhatia had nine pars on the front nine and dropped a double bogey on the 10th. He got his shots back on the 14th and the 17th and was tied 43rd at even par 70 in an event that does not have a cut.

Bhatia is just coming off a missed cut at the US Open, but was T-16 at Memorial and T-22 at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Aaron Rai, the Indo-British player, was T-26 with 2-under 68 that had four birdies against two bogeys.

Scheffler's lowest this season is 61 at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson. Scheffler has not finished out of the top 10 since THE PLAYERS in March, a stretch of eight tournaments.

The reigning FedExCup champion, who won the event in 2024, is seeking to become the first player since Phil Mickelson (2001-2002) to win consecutive Travelers Championship titles.

Scheffler is also in search of a fourth victory of the season and it includes a Major, the PGA Championship.

The highlight for Scheffler was four birdies in six holes and a 30 on the front nine. He hit very well and was pleased with his round.

Scheffler shared the lead with Austin Eckroat, a two-time winner on the PGA TOUR, who has been struggling so much this year that he has only two finishes in the top 20 and has eight missed cuts.

He played the last six holes in 5-under par, starting with a 35-foot eagle putt on No. 13.

Rory McIlroy played bogey-free for a 64 and seemed to be enjoying the round. He was at 64 along with Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley and Wyndham Clark. Another shot back was Cameron Young. He was in the mix late on Sunday at Oakmont, and started the Travelers Championship by going from the rough to the bunker, and then a three-putt from 25 feet for a double bogey.

