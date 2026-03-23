Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], March 23 (ANI): Roundglass Hockey Academy (RGHA) girls' team delivered a spectacular performance to be crowned champions of the Bholath Hockey Cup 2026 (Women), comprehensively defeating GNDU Amritsar 5-1 in the final on Sunday at the Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar.

Led by captain Baljeet Kaur, the academy girls dictated the pace of the title clash from the opening whistle. RGHA secured a 1-0 lead in the first quarter and doubled its advantage just before halftime, according to a release.

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A stunning three-goal blitz in the third quarter effectively sealed the championship, highlighting their attacking prowess and cohesive team play. GNDU Amritsar managed a late consolation goal in the final quarter, but Roundglass remained firmly in control to close out the 5-1 victory.

In the semifinal played on Saturday, they overcame a strong challenge from BSF Jalandhar, securing a convincing 3-1 win. The team established an early 2-0 lead in the first 15 minutes through two precise penalty corner conversions and sealed the match with a brilliant field goal in the 50th minute, demonstrating both tactical execution and defensive solidity.

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The championship victory at the Bholath Hockey Cup adds to the academy's string of strong and consistent performances this year.

The triumphant campaign highlights the growing physical and tactical maturity of the young athletes and reflects the success of Roundglass' structured grassroots talent development program in Punjab. (ANI)

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