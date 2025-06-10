Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): Bhopal Leopards might have lost the Madhya Pradesh League final in 2024 but the side is determined to turnaround the things this year as the season gets underway on June 12 at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Shankarpur, Gwalior, according to a release from Bhopal Leopards.

The Bhopal Leopards will kick off their 2025 campaign on June 13 against the Jabalpur Royal Lions. The team has been rigorously preparing for the season, with focused net sessions under floodlights to simulate match conditions.

Speaking on the sidelines of the net sessions, Bhopal Leopards owner Abhishek Mohan Gupta said, "We've been able to practice well with our squad since we have got a lot of time this year. We have practiced well in the ground with floodlights on and are confident for our campaign," as quoted from a release by Bhopal Leopards.

Having narrowly missed the title last year, the Bhopal Leopards have strategically strengthened their roster, aiming for a more balanced and formidable side.

"This year we are all focused to go one step further and finish where we left last year. We are focused on strengthening our squads and getting people for different roles. We are a more balanced side this year and I feel we have had a lot of time to prepare for the Madhya Pradesh League and I think these things will help us finish the tournament on the top," said Abhishek Mohan Gupta.

The Bhopal Leopard owner also spoke about the vision of the franchise.

"The vision for Bhopal Leopards is that we play with passion, we play with pride and give our 110% on ground. We always focus on process and I think once the process is the right place, results are bound to come," he said.

Organized by Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA) under the aegis of MP Cricket Association, The Madhya Pradesh League will get underway from June 12.

Men's teams are Gwalior Cheetahs, Bhopal Leopards, Jabalpur Royal Lions, Rewa Jaguars, Indore Pink Panthers, Chambal Ghariyals, Bundelkhand Bulls and the women's teams are Chambal Ghariyals, Bhopal Wolves, Bundelkhand Bulls. (ANI)

