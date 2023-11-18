Bengaluru, Nov 18 (PTI) Rutuja Bhosale and Vaidehi Chaudhari will lead India's challenge in the ITF World Women's Tour, to be played on the clay courts of the Bowring Institute here from Sunday.

Apart from Bhosale and Chaudhari, Pranjala Yadlapalli, Zeel Desai, Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and Humera Baharmus are a part of the 20 players who have earned a direct entry into the main draw of 32.

Karnataka's top player Sharmada Balu and the promising Suhitha Maruri have been given wildcards along with Anjali Rathi and Sahira Singh.

The rest of the eight spots in the USD 25,000 tournament will be filled up by qualifiers.

Sunil Yajaman, Tournament Director and Joint Secretary of the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) said, “We have taken a conscious decision to activate the various districts in Karnataka which will not only put them on the world tennis map but give our players an opportunity to earn valuable ATP points.”

