Chiba (Japan), May 11 (PTI) Gaganjeet Bhullar opened and closed the final round with a double bogey but still managed one-under 70 to finish tied-39th in the USD two million International Series Japan here on Sunday.

The other Indian in the fray, SSP Chawrasia opened and finished with a birdie to card 73 and finish tied-68th.

Bhullar had five birdies, four of them in a row from the 13th to the 16th on the final day, as he ended the tournament at three-under 281, while Chawrasia, with two birdies against four bogeys on Sunday, went 3-over 287 for the tournament.

Lucas Herbert scripted a grandstand finish with an eagle on the par-five 18th hole for the second day in a row, extending his winning margin to a dominant five shots.

At the Par-71 Caledonian Golf Club in Chiba, the 29-year-old Australian won his maiden title on the Asian Tour and The International Series. Once he moved into the solo lead, he was never challenged as he closed with a seven-under-par 64 to reach 20-under for the week, five ahead of his playing partners Yuta Sugiura (69) and Younghan Song (69), both of whom carded 15-under.

American Cameron Tringale (66) rolled in a 15-foot eagle putt on the last hole to finish sole fourth at 14-under, one ahead of Thailand's Atiruj Winaicharoenchai (65) and Japan's Shunya Takeyasu (67).

With this win, Herbert moved to the top of The International Series Rankings as well as the Asian Tour Order of Merit. It was also the LIV Golf player's first international victory in almost two years, having won the 2023 ISPS Handa Championship, also in Japan.

