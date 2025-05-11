After having a sad exit from the UEFA Champions League 2024-25, with a 4-3 loss against Inter Milan, leaders FC Barcelona are back to fight for La Liga 2024-25 title, as they host arch-rivals Real Madrid CF in the upcoming El Clasico match. Ahead of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico La Liga 2024-25 match, the Cules have a four-point lead above second-placed Los Blancos in the Spanish top-tier this season. With just four matches left for both sides, the Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico La Liga 2024-25 match should be treated as a do-or-die by Real Madrid. While FC Barcelona will aim for a win to inch closer to the title. Recent El Clasico Results: A Look at Last Five Real Madrid vs Barcelona Matches Ahead of La Liga 2024-25 Match.

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico La Liga 2024-25 match will be hosted by Barca at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona, on Sunday, May 11, from 7:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The two teams had last locked horns in the Copa del Rey 2024-25 final match, where FC Barcelona edged past Real Madrid 3-2 to clinch the title. Losing or even drawing the Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico La Liga 2024-25 match would only mean that the visitors would make defending their title much tougher.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico Lineups La Liga 2024-25 Match

Alejandro Balde and Marc Casadó are finally back from injury, and it's big news for Barca. However, it would be too much to expect them to play in the Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico Lineups La Liga 2024-25 match. FC Barcelona are having a majorly fit squad, with most first-team players available. Star defender Jules Koundé is the only confirmed major absentee. Real Madrid CF have suffered from injuries since the start of the season. They will be playing the Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico Lineups La Liga 2024-25 match without David Alaba, Éder Militão, Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy and Antonio Rüdiger, all important players in the defense. Aurélien Tchouaméni and Raul Asencio are expected to be used as defenders. Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch El Clasico Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

FC Barcelona Predicted Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Szczęsny (GK); Eric, Cubarsí, Martínez, Martín; de Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Courtois (GK); Vázquez, Tchouaméni, Asencio, García; Valverde, Ceballos; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinícius; Mbappé

