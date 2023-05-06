Madrid, May 6 (PTI) Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden lost to Russian pair of Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov in the Madrid Open men's doubles final here on Saturday.

The 43-year-old Bopanna and Ebden, 35, lost 3-6, 6-3, 3-10 in the summit clash that lasted one hour and nine minutes.

The Indo-Australian pair had entered their second ATP Masters 1000 final of the season after beating the duo of Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the semifinals.

Bopanna had scripted history in March as he became the oldest ATP Masters 1000 champion when he and Ebden won the BNP Paribas Open.

Having also won the Qatar Open in February, the duo was aiming for its third title of the season.

