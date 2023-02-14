New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Australian men's cricket team on Tuesday, arrived in Delhi for the second Test of the four-match Test series against India in Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The second Test of the series will be held in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium from February 17-21. Delhi is hosting its first Test since December 2017. India will look forward to their World Test Championship Final qualification chances while Australia looking to register a series win in the subcontinent.

Merely two sessions of play were needed to achieve a result on the third day of the first Test as India took a 1-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur.

After stretching their lead to over 200 runs, India bowled out Australia for 91 in about a session to win the Test by an innings and 132 runs. Ravindra Jadeja was declared the Player of the Match for bowling figures of 7-81 and 70 runs with the willow.

The win shortens the gap between the two sides in the World Test Championship Standings with India's point percentage rising to 61.67% while Australia's dropped to 70.83%.

Australia currently lead the ICC World Test Championship standings and need to avoid a 4-0 whitewash to India to ensure they reach June's final at The Oval.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson and David Warner.

India squad: (for the first two Tests) Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Suryakumar Yadav. (ANI)

