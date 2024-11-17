Melbourne [Australia], November 17 (ANI): Australian batter Steve Smith heads into perhaps one of the most important Test series of his career, with a chance to prove his invincibility served on familiar home conditions as the team starts the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home against India from November 22 in Perth.

With both sides aiming to keep their ICC World Test Championship (WTC), only one team is guaranteed to come out of this battle with their top ranking on points table intact after this clash of titans. One of these titans is Smith, who has struggled with his form as of late following years of bossing the longest format of the game irrespective of conditions or opposition.

From 2014 to 2022, Smith enjoyed one of the greatest primes in the longest format, scoring 7,573 runs in 75 matches at an average of 67.02, with 27 centuries and 32 fifties in 130 innings and best score of 239. He faced 13,703 balls throughout this phase, averaging around 105.40 balls per inning. His strike rate was also 55.26.

However, since last year, Smith has not been the same batter as his consistency has faded. In 18 matches since January 2023, he has scored 1,142 runs at an average of 39.67, with just three centuries and four fifties in 34 innings and best score of 121. The strike rate has dropped to 47.76. He faced a total of 2,391 balls in this phase of his career, with his balls-per-inning average dropping massively to 70.32.

After the ICC World Test Championship title win against India in late 2023, Smith's decline becomes even more saddening to look at. In the current ICC WTC cycle of 2023-25, Smith is nowhere near top 10 run-scorers in the championship, making just 738 runs in 12 matches and 24 innings at an average of 35.14, with a strike rate of 50.10. He has scored just one century and four fifties. His best score is 110. Smith has faced 1,473 balls in this WTC cycle, averaging a shockingly low 61.37 balls-per-inning. Such a massive drop-off is concerning for someone known to construct his innings really well.

A small cause to this decline was his move up to opening following David Warner's international cricket retirement. In four Tests, Smith averaged just 28.50 and made just one fifty. His tally of 171 runs in eight innings is inflated by a knock of 91 against West Indies.

Now, Smith is back at number four, a position he has thrived in and has featured for the majority of his career. In 67 matches batting at number four, he has scored 5,966 runs at an average of 61.50, with 19 centuries and 26 fifties in 111 innings. He has faced 11,278 balls at this position, averaging 101.6 balls-per-inning.

Smith will have to be at his A-Game, as his scoring runs means Australia has a better chance of winning. In 60 matches on the winning side, Smith has scored 5,690 runs at an average of 65.40, with 21 centuries and 21 fifties in 103 innings and best score of 239. Not only do Aussies lose, but his average drops to 33.63 in losing cause. In 33 Tests, he has scored 2,052 runs ending up on the losing side. He has just scored three centuries and 12 fifties in 66 innings while losing, with best score of 145*.

Also, this being a five-match series gives Smith a chance to improve his form as his average gets better as the series goes on. As per Sydney Morning Herald, in the opening Test of a series, across all countries, Smith averages 50.68, then at 59.86 in the second match, 58.44 in the third, 53.52 in the fourth and 68.33 in a fifth Test if there is one.

In Smith's case, number's have spoken. From being a promising heir apparent to late spin legend Shane Warne to being Australia's best Test batter since Don Bradman, he has had quite an inspiring journey. However, the pressure of maintaining this Bradmanesque consistency with age seems to have taken a toll. Numbers have dipped, maybe the reflexes as well. The idea that Smith is invincible does not exist anymore and it is one sad thing to digest as a cricket lover.

However, in this home series against India, Smith has a chance to go big, make amends and prove that even when fully not at his best, he can still be among the best in the world. He has a fine record against India, having made 2,042 runs in 19 Tests averaging 65.87, with nine centuries and five fifties. His best score is 192.

At home against India, he has scored 1,082 runs in 16 matches, averaging a massive 83.23, with five centuries and four fifties in 16 innings.

Smith has a big chance to start his one final peak in Tests. Would he be able to do it? Only time will tell. (ANI)

