Monza (Italy), Sep 4 (AP) Valtteri Bottas posted the fastest time Friday in the first practice for the Italian Grand Prix ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.

The Finnish driver's best lap was .245 seconds quicker than Hamilton and .797 ahead of Red Bull driver Alexander Albon.

It was the fourth consecutive time that Bottas has been quickest in the first practice session but he has only won one race. Hamilton has won five of the seven races and is 47 points ahead of Red Bull rival Max Verstappen and 50 ahead of Bottas.

Ferrari again struggled with Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel not among the 10 fastest drivers at its home track.

There is a second practice later Friday. (AP)

