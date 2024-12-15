Bloemfontein [South Africa], December 15 (ANI): England Women dominated the opening day of the one-off Test against South Africa at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, amassing a commanding first-innings total of 395/9 declared, as reported by the ICC.

Nat Sciver-Brunt etched her name in history with the fastest-ever century in women's Test cricket, reaching the landmark in just 96 balls. This incredible achievement broke the previous record of 106 balls set by Chamani Seneviratna in 1998.

Sciver-Brunt's scintillating knock of 128 laid the groundwork for England's imposing total.

Test debutant Maia Bouchier also shone with a magnificent 126, her composed innings dismantling the South African bowling attack. The partnership between Bouchier and Sciver-Brunt was instrumental in establishing England's dominance.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, England started aggressively, with Bouchier and Tammy Beaumont forming a brisk opening stand. Their attacking intent saw the team reach 50 runs in just 65 balls.

South Africa struck back with Ayanda Hlubi dismissing Beaumont for 21 with a well-directed short ball.

Bouchier and skipper Heather Knight steadied the innings, with Bouchier reaching her half-century off just 75 balls.

The highlight of the innings was the 174-run partnership between Bouchier and Sciver-Brunt. Sciver-Brunt completed her second Test century in 96 balls, while Bouchier achieved her maiden ton in 124 deliveries.

As the second new ball came into play, South Africa made a brief resurgence, claiming a few quick wickets in the lower order. Nonetheless, England declared at 395/9, with Nonkululeko Mlaba emerging as South Africa's standout bowler, claiming 4/90.

At stumps on Day 1, South Africa trailed by 378 runs, with Laura Wolvaardt and Anneke Bosch set to continue on the second day.

Brief score: England 395/9 d (Maia Bouchier 126, Nat Sciver-Brunt 128; Nonkululeko Mlaba 4/90) vs South Africa 17/0 (Laura Wolvaardt 8*, Anneke Bosch 6*; Lauren Filer 0/6). (ANI)

