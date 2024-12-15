Chelsea did not have the best of starts to the English Premier League campaign but despite the struggles, the team has done well to climb to the second spot in the points table. The Blues have 31 points from 15 games and trail league leaders Liverpool by five points. Enzo Maresca knows his team need to return the Champions League and being relevant in a title race after a few seasons is an achievement. They face Brentford at home this evening where they will look to add a fifth win on the bounce. Brentford have been good too, having lost just once in their last five matches. Premier League 2024–25: Pep Guardiola Reveals He’ll Leave Manchester City if ‘He Loses the Dressing Room’ Ahead of Manchester Derby.

Noni Madueke replaces Pedro Neto for Chelsea with the latter suspended for this tie. Jadon Sancho looked lively in the last game and his presence on the wings will be crucial. Romeo Lavia will hope to keep his place in the team while Malo Gutso is also pushing for a start. Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo continue to be the stalwarts in midfield.

Yoane Wissa, Igor Thiago, and Fabio Carvalho will be part of the front three for Brentford and the trio can utilise their pace to come up goals. Bryan Mbeumo and Keane Lewis-Potter as wing-backs can help the visitors break with pace. Mikkel Damsgaard was rested against the Magpies and is all set to return.

When is Chelsea vs Brentford, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Chelsea host Brentford in the Premier League 2024-25 on Monday, December 16. The Chelsea vs Brentford match is set to be played at the Stamford Bridge, London, England and it starts at 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Thomas Tuchel Confirms Harry Kane To Remain England National Football Team Captain.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Brentford, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Brentford live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For Chelsea vs Brentford online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Chelsea vs Brentford, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Brentford, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. .Brentford can make lives difficult for Chelsea but expect the home side to secure a win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2024 09:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).