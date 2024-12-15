West Indies National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: After securing a 3-0 whitewash over Bangladesh in ODIs, the West Indies national cricket team will be out to continue that momentum in the T20I series that starts with the first match on December 16. The confidence from the 3-0 win in the ODIs will surely boost the West Indies players heading into the T20Is, a format where they have had a bit of success this year. West Indies have some of the world's most explosive T20 players, the likes of which include Nicholas Pooran and captain Rovman Powell. The Windies had lost their last T20I series, which was against England and will look to bounce back to winning ways in the format. West Indies' Amir Jangoo Slams Fastest-Ever Ton On ODI Debut During WI vs BAN 3rd ODI 2024.

Bangladesh on the other hand, will look to have a fresh start, keeping behind the disappointment of the ODI series. Mehidy Hasan Miraz has not had the best of times as captain of the ODIs and this time, it will be Litton Das in charge. The Asian side does possess some quality players, the likes of which include Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed and also Jaker Ali and fans will expect an exciting contest at St Vincent. West Indies Pacer Alzarri Joseph Fined for Breaching ICC Code of Conduct During 1st ODI Against Bangladesh.

When is WI vs BAN 3rd ODI 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The West Indies national cricket team vs Bangladesh national cricket team 1st T20I is set to be played at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent on Monday, December 16. The WI vs BAN 1st T20I 2024 will start at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch WI vs BAN 3rd ODI 2024 Live Telecast?

Fans in India unfortunately, will not have access to live telecast of the West Indies vs Bangladesh series because there's no telecast partner. Hence fans in India will not be able to watch the WI vs BAN 1st T20I 2024 live telecast on any TV channel. For WI vs BAN 1st T20I 2024 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch WI vs BAN 3rd ODI 2024 Live Streaming Online?

FanCode is the official live streaming partner of the West Indies vs Bangladesh T20I series 2024. Fans in India can watch the WI vs BAN 1st T20I 2024 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will need a match pass for the same which costs Rs 25. Fans can also buy a pass worth Rs 59 which will enable them to watch all the T20Is on FanCode.

