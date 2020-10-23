Sharjah, Oct 23 (PTI) Trent Boult and Jasprit Burmah produced a devastating pace-bowling spell in tandem to restrict Chennai Super Kings to 114 for 9 in their IPL match here on Friday.

Put in to bat, CSK were five wickets down inside powerplay overs with Boult and Bumrah taking three and two wickets respectively and the MS Dhoni-led side could never recover from there.

CSK could reach to 114 for 9 thanks largely to Sam Curran's enterprising half-century. The young Englishman mixed caution with aggression and some creativity to top-score with 52 (47 balls, 4 fours, 2 sixes) in an otherwise pathetic display by CSK batsmen.

Boult eventually picked up four wickets for 18 runs, 13 of those coming in the final over. Bumrah (2/25) and leg-spinner Rahul Chahar (2/22) picked up two wickets each while Nathan Coulter-Nile ended with 1 for 25.

Incidentally, Curran's 43-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Imran Tahir (13 not out) was the highest partnership of the CSK innings which showed the rest of the batsmen in poor light.

CSK had a horror start and slipped to 3 for 3 after two overs and lost two more wickets before the powerplay ended.

It all started with Ruturaj Gaikwad, back into the side, being trapped LBW in the opening over bowled by Boult for a duck.

Ambati Rayudu fell to a short ball from Bumrah, gloving an easy catch to de Kock. N Jagadeesan followed him to the pavilion off the next ball, poking at one to be caught by Suryakumar Yadav.

Faf du Plessis, the only CSK to batsman to shine this season so far, edged one to give de Kock his second catch of the night.

Skipper Dhoni's (16) poor run continued as he fell to leggie Rahul Chahar while going for a big one off a tossed-up delivery after having smacked a six of the previous ball.

Ravindra Jadeja (7) hit a boundary before pulling one straight to Krunal Pandya at mid-wicket to give Boult his third wicket and leave CSK in tatters at 21 for 5.

