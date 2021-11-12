Sao Paulo [Brazil], November 12 (ANI): Brazil on Thursday became the first South American team to qualify for the World Cup 2022 being held in Qatar.

Lucas Paqueta scored Brazil's only goal in the 72nd minute against Colombia. With this win, Selecao are now 18 points ahead of fourth-place Chile. The top four teams in South America earn direct entry to the World Cup.

Elsewhere, third-place, Ecuador defeated Venezuela 1-0 with a goal by Piero Hincapie. With this loss, Venezuela remain in last place. Chile emerged triumphant with a 1-0 win against Paraguay after an own goal by Antony Silva.

Peru and Bolivia will face off later Thursday. Uruguay will host Argentina on Friday. (ANI)

