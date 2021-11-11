Brazil will be looking to book a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup when they host Colombia in the latest round of CONMEBOL Qualifiers. The clash will be played at the Corinthians Arena in Sao Paolo on November 12, 2021 (early Friday morning). Both teams will be aiming to register maximum points from the clash. Meanwhile, fans searching for Brazil vs Colombia, World Cup Qualifiers live streaming can scroll down below. Lionel Messi Injury Update: Argentina Skipper Expected To Feature Against Uruguay, Brazil Despite Fitness Issues.

Brazil can confirm themselves one of the four direct qualification spots at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a win in this fixture and Tite’s men will be aiming to achieve that. The Selecao are one of the only two unbeaten teams in CONMEBOL Qualifiers so far. Meanwhile, Colombia are fourth in the table and will aim to end their run of three consecutive draws but it will be a tough task against arguably the best team in the classification.

When Is Brazil vs Colombia CONMEBOL 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The match between Brazil vs Colombia would be played at the Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The match would be played on November 12, 2021 (Friday) and has a scheduled start time of 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Brazil vs Colombia CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier, LIVE?

Unfortunately, Brazil vs Colombia match will not be live telecasted in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifiers in India. Fans will therefore not be able to catch the live-action of the CONMEBOL match on their television sets.

Is Brazil vs Colombia CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Since there are no official broadcasters available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifiers in India, fans will also not be able to watch Brazil vs Colombia match online. But fans can always follow the match on social media handles of both teams.

