Lahore, Feb 10 (AP) Kane Williamson trumped South African opener Matthew Breetzke's record-breaking debut ODI hundred and led New Zealand to the tri-nation series final with a six-wicket win on Monday.

Williamson followed his Saturday's half century against Pakistan with an unbeaten 133 off 113 balls -- his first ODI century since 2019 World Cup – and cruised New Zealand to 308-4 for its second successive win.

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for 3rd ODI 2025 vs England: Check Predicted India 11 for IND vs ENG Match in Ahmedabad.

The tournament is being served as build up for the Champions Trophy later this month and Williamson has tuned up perfectly for the mega event with two meaningful knocks.

Breetzke had earlier become the first cricketer to score 150 in his maiden ODI appearance and guided an under-strength South Africa to 304-6 after New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won his second successive toss and elected to field.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update: Premier Pacer’s Availability for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Expected to Be Known By February 11 Amid His Fitness Concerns: Report.

Williamson and Devon Conway setup the run-chase with a solid second-wicket partnership of 187 runs against a weakened South African pace bowling attack. Fast bowlers Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada are among seven players scheduled to join the South Africa team for Champions Trophy over the weekend after the tri-nation series final on Friday.

Williamson used his feet well against inexperienced bowlers and even experienced wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi also couldn't separate the pair on a flat wicket.

Williamson completed his second fastest century in ODIs off 72 balls with a single, but Conway missed out on his hundred when he fell for 97 while attempting the landmark with a square cut.

Conway made it to the playing XI after Rachin Ravindra got a blow on his forehand in the field during New Zealand's thumping 78-run win in the first match at the newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

The left-hander fully capitalized on a missed stumping chance when he was on 36 and hit nine fours and a six before he was brilliantly caught at point by Senuran Muthusamy – one of the four debutants for South Africa.

New Zealand middle-order stuttered briefly when left-arm spinner Muthusamy got the wickets of Daryl Mitchell (10) and Tom Latham of successive balls with the latter falling for his second successive duck in the tournament.

Glenn Phillips (28 not out), whose maiden ODI century had romped New Zealand to a big win on Saturday against Pakistan, and Williamson then shared an unbroken 57-run stand to seal the match.

Williamson raised the victory with eight balls to spare with his 13th boundary when he smashed Muthusamy through mid-off.

Debutant opening batter Breetzke, who isn't part of South African squad for this month's Champions Trophy, smashed 150 off 148 balls and broke West Indies batter Desmond Haynes' record of 148 against Australia in 1978.

South Africa rode on Breetzke's blitz to score 304-6.

After losing captain Temba Bavuma (20) inside the power play, the 26-year-old Breetzke shared 93-run stand with Jason Smith (41) — another batter overlooked for the Champions Trophy.

He pushed the scoring rate with some exhilarating hitting — especially on the off side of the wicket — and added further 131 runs with Wiaan Mulder, who made 64 off 60 balls.

Breetzke raised his century off 128 balls with an audacious square cut boundary of fast bowler Will O'Rourke and needed just another 20 balls to surpass Haynes' 47-year record. He also became the fourth South African batter after Colin Ingram, Bavuma and Reeza Hendricks to get a century in debut ODI.

Breetzke was finally dismissed after hitting 11 boundaries and five sixes when he misread Matt Henry's slower ball and was caught at mid-off as South Africa put up a decent total.

O'Rourke (2-72) and Henry (2-59) picked up two wickets apiece but Ben Sears, who was smashed for 20 runs in one over by Breetzke, ended up with 0-65.

The tournament now moves to Karachi, one of the three venues upgraded for the Champions Trophy, with Wednesday's winner of South Africa vs. Pakistan match taking on New Zealand in the final on Friday.

Karachi will also host Champions Trophy's opening game between Pakistan and New Zealand on Feb. 19. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)