Sydney [Australia], July 21 (ANI): With the International Olympic Committee (IOC) electing Brisbane as the host for the 2032 Olympics, it will be the country's third Olympic Games after Melbourne 1956 and Sydney 2000.

Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) President John Coates has said Brisbane, Queensland and all Australians stand ready to deliver an Olympic and Paralympic Games that will repay the trust shown by Members that Australia can deliver the world's greatest sporting event to the very highest standard.

"This is a very proud day for Australia, make no mistake. I thank the IOC Members for their confidence. Brisbane 2032 is genuinely committed to serving the ideals of the Olympic movement. The Olympic Games in Brisbane will be in the most diligent, grateful and enthusiastic hands. And I make this commitment to the athletes of the world -- we will provide you with an unforgettable experience," he said in an official release.

"Of course, many of these athletes are the children of the world right now. Young people who will be glued to their television sets over the next two weeks as the great champions of the world compete here in Tokyo. Many Olympic dreams will be created here in Tokyo, thanks to the generosity of the people of Japan and the commitment of today's Olympians.

"Australia will welcome the world in 2032. South-East Queensland is Australia's fasting growing region, offering a friendly and culturally diverse people with a passion for sport, first class sporting facilities, excellent transport and a commitment to put the world's athletes at the centre of everything we do. Queensland's climate, iconic beaches and environmental attractions makes our offering irresistible for athletes, families, friends and sports lovers."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Queensland will forge an enduring legacy for the entire nation. "They will support economic growth and investment, deliver lasting community benefits and inspire the next generation of Australian athletes.

"I am proud of Australia, proud of Queensland and proud of our team that secured this win for our country. The Commonwealth Government has supported Brisbane's candidacy for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games right from the very start. We believe in this bid.

"We know it's a huge opportunity for our nation, just like the Melbourne Games in 1956 and the Sydney Olympics in 2000," PM Morrison concluded. (ANI)

