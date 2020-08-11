Dubai [UAE], Aug 11 (ANI): England pacer Stuart Broad on Tuesday was fined 15 per cent of his match fees for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first Test against Pakistan in Manchester.

Broad was found guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an international match."

The incident had occurred in the 46th over of Pakistan's second innings on Saturday when Broad used inappropriate language after dismissing Yasir Shah on the fourth day of the Test match.

In addition to this, one demerit point has also been added to the disciplinary record of Broad, for whom it was the third offence in a 24-month period, taking his cumulative demerit points to three.

Broad's previous breaches were recorded on 27 January this year during the fourth Test against South Africa at the Wanderers and on 19 August 2018 in the third Test against India at Trent Bridge.

The pacer admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations. There was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Michael Gough and fourth official Steve O'Shaughnessy levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

England had defeated Pakistan by three wickets in the first Test after chasing down a score of 277. The side was 117/5 at one stage, but Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler played knocks of 84 and 75 respectively to take the team through.

The second Test will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from August 13. (ANI)

