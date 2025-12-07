Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 7 (ANI): The Tripura government on Sunday organised the first-ever national-level golf tournament, Tripura Open Golf Tournament, at Tusker BSF Golf course, BSF campus, Salbagan, Agartala as part of "Bharat Golf Mahotsava" GFI Tour 2025, as per a press release by the FTR HQ of the Border Security Force.

While the Governor of Tripura graced the closing ceremony, the Chief Minister presided over the inaugural function. Tinku Roy, Minister of Sports and youth affairs, Govt of Tripura, Aloke Kumar Chakraborty, IG BSF Tripura Frontier, Dignitaries from administration and all walks of public life, Aryavir Arya, founder, Golf Federation of India ( GFI), David Debbarma, President, Tripura Golf Association (TGA), golfers of Tripura, others states, Army, BSF, Assam Rifles, CRPF were present on this occasion.

Referring to his long association with BSF and sports, Prof (Dr) Manik Saha, CM, appreciated the efforts of the Tripura Frontier Border Security Force for maintaining such a good golf course full of greenery, marked by valleys, groves, mounds and water bodies, in such a short time. He complimented IG, BSF, and Tripura Frontier for the same.

He also appreciated the efforts of the Golf Federation of India (GFI) and the Tripura Golf Association (TGA) for bringing such a major event to Tripura. CM said that organising such events will motivate the youths of Tripura and boost tourism in the state.

Indrasena Reddy Nallu, the Governor of Tripura, described the occasion as a truly historic moment for Tripura.

He congratulated Tuskar BSF Golf Club, Tripura Golf Association, sponsors, organisers, and participants for making the landmark event a grand success with their passion, skills and professionalism. Tripura is naturally a gifted Golf destination, and the initiative taken by the Tripura Frontier BSF fulfilled the State's aspirations.

During the inaugural ceremony, Aloke Kumar Chakraborty, IG BSF Tripur, welcomed the Chief Minister and the Minister for Sports & Youth Affairs.

He expressed his gratitude to GFI for the event. He apprised the audience that the event marked Tripura on the Golfing map. He said that golf is not only a game but a tool to promote ecology & economy.

He mentioned that the golf courses are the lungs of all habitation and bring along development and evolution in the tourism sector.

Appreciating the beautiful landscape, valleys, mounds, lush green vegetation, and water bodies in Tripura, IG BSF said that, besides golf, the state has potential for eco-tourism, water sports, para gliding, para sailing, and other adventure and exotic sports.

Organising the first-ever golf tournament at Tuskers BSF Golf Club in Tripura is a historic moment and the beginning of a new era in Tripura. He urged all and sundry, particularly the youth of Tripura, to indulge more and more in the sporting events and to maintain a healthy, wealthy and joyous lifestyle. (ANI)

