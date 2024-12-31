Melbourne [Australia], December 31 (ANI): The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has added the names of Indian cricketers Jasprit Bumrah and Nitish Kumar Reddy to its prestigious Honours Board following their outstanding performances in the fourth Border-Gavaskar Test.

Vice Captain Jasprit Bumrah earned his place on the Honours Board with a magnificent five-wicket haul, showcasing his exceptional bowling skills. This was Bumrah's second five-wicket haul at the MCG and he is the only visiting bowler to take five wickets on the ground in the last 15 years.

Bumrah's performance was instrumental in restricting the Australian batting lineup, demonstrating his prowess and consistency in the longest format of the game.

Joining Bumrah on the Honours Board is young sensation Nitish Kumar Reddy, who scored his maiden Test century in a remarkable display of batting. Reddy's century not only marked a personal milestone but also contributed significantly to India's strong position in the match.

Nitish Kumar Reddy scored a maiden Test century that helped India recover from 191 for 6 in the first innings and shorten the deficit, while it once stared at follow-on. He scored a stupendous 114 off 189 balls.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) celebrated this achievement with a post on their official X handle, stating, "Magnificent 5 wicket haul Special Maiden 100. Vice Captain Jasprit Bumrah and Nitish Kumar Reddy's names are etched on the Honours Board of Melbourne Cricket Ground."

The inclusion of Bumrah and Reddy on the MCG Honours Board is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and exceptional talent. This recognition places them among the elite cricketers who have left their mark on one of the most iconic cricket venues in the world.

Jasprit Bumrah has been the spearhead of India's pace attack in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and has so far taken 30 wickets at an average of 12.83.

In contrast, the rest of the Indian bowlers have managed 36 wickets at an average of 41.33. Following India's defeat in the Melbourne Test, where the 31-year-old fast bowler claimed a five-wicket haul.

Bumrah bowled 53.2 overs at the MCG, the most he has ever bowled in a Test match. This brings his total for the series to 141.2 overs, surpassing the workloads of Pat Cummins (136.4), Mitchell Starc (131.2), and Mohammed Siraj (129.1).

In the second innings, Bumrah continued to repay the trust entrusted to him by his skipper Rohit Sharma and India management and ended the second innings with figures of 5/57.

Australia clinched an 184-run victory over India in the Melbourne Test and took a 2-1 lead in the series, also ending India's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's early next year. Currently, Australia lead 2-1 over India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Australia set a target of 340 runs to India at the start of Day 05 of the Melbourne Test. The visitors had the whole day but couldn't make it count. Fiery spells from the Aussie bowling attack bundled out India at 155 in the 80th over.

Pat Cummins was named the 'Player of the Match' following a stupendous performance with both bat and ball. (ANI)

