Berlin [Germnany], June 18 (ANI): The opening match of the 60th Bundesliga season will be played between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich - Bundesliga 2 starts with Kaiserslautern against Hannover.

The reigning UEFA Europa League winner hosts the current Bundesliga Champion when the 60th season of the Bundesliga begins with Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich. On Friday, August 5, the jubilee season will kick off at 8:30 pm CEST at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt. It will be the 103rd time that the two clubs have played each other since the Bundesliga was founded.

Also Read | Bermuda vs Kenya, CWC Challenge League B Live Streaming Online on Fancode: Get Live Telecast Details of BER vs KEN With Time in IST.

Borussia Dortmund will be hosting Bayer Leverkusen for their opener. There's also the small matter of a big Berlin derby to get excited about, while European chasers Borussia Monchengladbach and Hoffenheim will square off in a Matchday 1 contest that's certain to provide plenty of incident and a generous serving of goals. With newly promoted Schalke and Werder Bremen also landing intriguing opening day fixtures, the commencement to the 2022/23 campaign can't come quick enough.

The new Bundesliga 2 season begins three weeks earlier on Friday, 15 July 2022. The first match will see Kaiserslautern play Hannover 96 at Fritz-Walter-Stadion from 8:30 pm CEST.

Also Read | IND vs SA 5th T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About India vs South Africa Cricket Match in Bengaluru.

The exact dates and times of fixtures for Bundesliga Matchdays 1-7 will be announced in the week commencing 27 June. In Bundesliga 2, the announcement for Matchdays 1-2 will take place next week (commencing 20 June), and then for Matchdays 3-9 together with the Bundesliga fixture list in the week commencing 27 June. Further announcements regarding the exact matchday schedules will be made over the course of the season, depending on, among other things, the involvement of the clubs in international competitions and in the DFB-Pokal.

The German Supercup 2022 between Bundesliga champions Bayern and DFB Cup winner RB Leipzig will be held at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on Saturday, July 30, 2022 (kick-off: 8:30 pm CEST).

Der Klassiker, the Revierderby, the Rhine and Berlin derbies and a splash of title-hungry RB Leipzig: there are some huge Bundesliga fixtures on the cards in 2022/23. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)