Bermuda are ready to face Kenya in the third match of CWC ODI Challenge League B. The clash will be played at Kyambogo Cricket Oval on 18th June and will start at 12:30 pm IST(Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately live telecast of this match will not be available in India but fans can watch online streaming of this fixture on FanCode app and ICC TV in select regions.

Day 2: ICC Cricket Challenge League B Tournament. In Kyambogo: Kenya v Bermuda Bermuda won the toss and elected to bat 1st. Match starts at 10:00 EAT. Live Stream on ICC TV. #TheRoadToCWC23 pic.twitter.com/tK0Sdc4s9i — Uganda Cricket Association (@CricketUganda) June 18, 2022

