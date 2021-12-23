Frankfurt [Germany], December 23 (ANI): Bundesliga International, a subsidiary of DFL Deutsche Fussball Liga, and Sportradar have agreed to a five-year extension of their long-term partnership with a focus on providing fans with greater access to German football's top leagues.

The Bundesliga is the world's fastest-growing professional football league with more than 1 billion fans around the globe. As the official provider of betting and streaming rights for the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 outside the US and DACH regions until the conclusion of the 2025-26 season, Sportradar will sublicence the rights for moving images from those competitions to its network of clients.

The agreement further enables Sportradar to continue to collect and distribute live match data, providing its customers with access to a fast, accurate and reliable feed.

Over the course of the agreement, Sportradar will provide a range of innovative tools that will enhance the way fans experience and interact with international Bundesliga content. This includes video clips of Bundesliga matches through the Live Video Notification solution, an AI-driven sports video technology that delivers rich media content direct to fans' mobile phones via an instantaneous push notification.

Finally, Sportradar has launched Virtual Sports Bundesliga, a first-of-its-kind, AI-driven virtual sports gaming solution that integrates real match video highlights from 3,500 Bundesliga archive matches to create an interactive gaming experience for fans. A team of more than 100 Sportradar specialist data operators edited 10 years' worth of video content into dynamic event clips such as players entering the pitch, scoring goals or stepping up to take a penalty.

Robert Klein, Bundesliga International CEO said: "This is a long-term and trusted partnership, built up over many years and with a shared vision for excellence. We see this extension with Sportradar as a blend of working with established partners to create innovative opportunities and products."

Ed Blonk, Chief Commercial Officer, Sportradar said: "For the best part of two decades, Sportradar has enjoyed a successful partnership with Bundesliga International and the DFL, working closely together to deliver the highest quality products available in market. These rights remain an important part of our portfolio and we're excited to embark on the next phase of the relationship, using our market leading technologies developed specifically for the world of sport to help Bundesliga International develop new and exciting ways to engage fans around the world." (ANI)

