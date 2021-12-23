Hyderabad FC would take on laggards SC East Bengal in an Indian Super League 2021-22 encounter at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on December 22, Thursday. The match would begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Hyderabad FC are finally living up to the promise this season as they have started to establish a strong identity as a potential title challenger. With three wins and two draws in six matches, they are currently fourth on the points table and would aim to remain as close as possible to the top four as the year comes to an end. Benjamin Mendy, Suspended Manchester City Footballer, Charged With Seventh Count of Rape

SC East Bengal on the other hand, have not any justice at all to their reputation as one of the biggest football clubs in India. They are yet to win a match this season and needless to say, they are nowhere near the top six, let alone challenging for the title. Defense has been a major problem for the Red and Gold Brigade as they have leaked 17 goals so far in seven games, scoring only nine in return. A victory would do them a world of good at this stage and they might hope that their fortunes might just change as the year comes to a close.

When is Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. The match will take place on December 23, 2021 (Thursday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the HFC vs SCEB clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

