Brisbane, Dec 10 (AP) Rory Burns got a reprieve on Friday after being given out without scoring in the first over of England's second innings in first Ashes Test.

Burns was bowled by Mitchell Starc on the first ball of the series on Wednesday and England collapsed to be all out for 147 in the first innings after winning the toss and opting to bat.

Australia replied with 425, with Travis Head scoring 152 to help the hosts take a 278-run first-innings lead and pile all the pressure back on England on Day 3.

Burns was adjudged lbw to Starc in the first over of England's second innings but this time a video review showed the ball may have been going over the stumps and the decision was overturned.

He survived to be 13 not out as England reached lunch at 23-0. Haseeb Hameed was unbeaten on 10.

England still trails by 255 runs almost halfway through the test, which Australia has controlled since the first session.

Australia resumed Day 3 at 343-7, with Head on 112, and added 82 for the loss three wickes.

Head marshalled the lower order after England rallied midway through Day 2 with three wickets, including opener David Warner for 94.

He shared important partnerships of 70 with skipper Pat Cummins (12) on Day 2, and 85 for the eighth wicket with Mitchell Starc (35) and 29 for the ninth with Nathan Lyon (15) on Day 3 to prolong Australia's innings and keep a tiring England team in the field in humid conditions.

England's fielders missed three more catches on Friday morning, and there was some more farcical fielding with overthrows needlessly conceded.

Starc was the first wicket to fall in an extended morning session, hitting Chris Woakes directly to Burns to make the total 391-8.

Woakes missed a one-handed return catch with Australia on 395-8, and then Lyon hit a boundary off Ben Stokes in the next over to raise Australia's 400.

Lyon was out to Mark Wood when Head was on 147 and Australia was on 420, leaving No. 11 Josh Hazlewood to hang around long enough to help his teammate cross 150.

Head reached the milestone with a boundary against Jack Leach, his innings including 15 fours and four sixes. It also took Leach beyond 100 runs conceded in 12.1 overs.

But with the batters trying to keep the run-rate up, Wood bowled Head to finish the innings and return 3-85. Ollie Robinson had figures of 3-58 and Woakes had 2-76.

Stokes, playing his first test match since March, had 0-65 off 12 overs and appeared to be struggling with his fitness. (AP)

