Leicester City and Napoli will face off against each other in the final group stage game of the UEFA Europa League 2021-22. The UEL 2021-22 clash will be played at the Diego Maradona Stadium in Naples on December 09, 2021 (Thursday). Both teams will be aiming to qualify for the knockout stage of the competition. Meanwhile, fans searching for Napoli vs Leicester City, UEL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Europa League: Spurs Fixture Against Rennais Postponed Following COVID-19 Outbreak.

Leicester City are currently top of Group C in the Europa League with Napoli a point behind them in third place. However, heading into the final game, all four teams have an opportunity to make it to the knockout stages of the competition but the Premier League outfit can secure their position with a draw courtesy of their head-to-head record. Meanwhile, Napoli need a win to avoid any kind of setbacks. Barcelona Out of Champions League After 3–0 Defeat to Bayern Munich.

When is Napoli vs Leicester City, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Napoli vs Leicester City clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at the Diego Maradona Stadium in Naples, on December 09, 2021 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 11:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Napoli vs Leicester City, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Europa League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Napoli vs Leicester City on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Napoli vs Leicester City, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Napoli vs Leicester City, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

