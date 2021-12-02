Bali [Indonesia], December 2 (ANI): Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Thursday lost his second Group B game in the men's singles event of the ongoing BWF World Tour Finals.

Thai badminton player Kunlavut Vitidsarn got the better of Srikanth in straight sets as he defeated the Indian shuttler 21-18, 21-7 to seal the game in just 46 minutes.

Also Read | Thomas Muller Rants About Lionel Messi Winning Ballon d'Or 2021, Says Award Was Disappointment.

On Wednesday, Srikanth had defeated France's Toma Junior Popov 21-14, 21-16 in his opening Group B game.

Also, India men's doubles duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy on Thursday pulled out of the ongoing tournament.

Also Read | Peng Shuai Sexual Assault Case: WTA Suspends All Tournaments in China, Still Concerned About Tennis Star’s Safety.

The BWF World Tour Finals is the season-ending tournament of the BWF World Tour, where the top-eight players/pairs in the season's rankings are granted entry.

The players/pairs are divided into two groups of four each. Each player/pair will play every other player/pair in their group in a round-robin format, with the top-two in each group progressing to the semi-finals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)