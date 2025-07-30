Wellington, Jul 30 (AP) The Canada coach banned for her role in a drone spying scandal at the Paris Olympics has been hired as head coach of New Zealand's only professional women's team.

Bev Priestman, who recently finished a one-year suspension from all soccer-related activity, signed a two-year deal with Wellington Phoenix in New Zealand's capital city.

It's a twist of fate for Priestman, who was suspended after a FIFA investigation found that she along with other coaching staff had used drones to spy on the New Zealand women's national team prior to Canada's first match at the Paris Olympics.

She was fired as head coach of Canada's women's national team after as review by Canada Soccer.

“We're really pleased to be able to welcome Bev back to football,” Phoenix chairman Rob Morrison said. “We all know she's had a period of time away from the game. But we understand the circumstances and we're really comfortable with this appointment.

“Bev can't wait to get started and we're really happy that she's going to be coaching the Phoenix.”

Priestman guided Canada to a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and has coached at four Women's World Cups, three Olympic Games and three FIFA youth World Cups. AP

