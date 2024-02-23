Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 23 (ANI): Knocks from Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigue and Meg Lanning helped Delhi Capitals (DC) to post a total of 171 runs with the loss of five wickets in the first innings of the first match of Women's Premier League (WPL) against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at M Chinnaswammy Stadium on Friday.

Recapping the first innings, the DC openers Shefali Verma and skipper Meg Lanning came out to the crease to open the innings. However, the team didn't get the start that they wanted as the side lost Shefali when the team score was just 3 runs.

After the fall of Shefali's wicket, right-hand batter Alice Capsey came to bat along with Lanning. Both the batters completed a 50-run partnership as Lanning slammed a six off Amelia Kerr's bowling on the first ball of the ninth over.

Lanning was sent back to the dressing room after scoring 31 runs from 25 balls, which was laced by three fours and a six in the 11th over when the team score was 67 runs.

After the skipper's wicket, Jemimah Rodrigues came to bat. Both the batters built a partnership of 74 runs from 40 balls before Capsey was dismissed after playing a brilliant knock of 75 runs from 53 balls with the help of nine boundaries and three sixes in her innings.

Rodrigues scored crucial 42 runs off 24 balls with five fours and two sixes. Kapp scored 16 runs off nine balls in the end with the help of three fours.

For the Mumbai Indians side, the pick of the bowlers was Nat Sciver Brunt and Amelia Kerr, who snapped two wickets each in their spells where they conceded 33 and 43 runs respectively. One wicket was taken by Shabnim Ismail in her spell of four overs, where she conceded 24 runs.

Brief Score: Delhi Capitals 171/5 in 20 overs (Alice Capsey 75, Jemimah Rodrigues 42, Nat Sciver-Brunt 2/33) vs Mumbai Indians. (ANI)

