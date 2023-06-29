New York, Jun 29 (AP) Caroline Wozniacki, a former No. 1-ranked tennis player and the 2018 Australian Open champion, announced Thursday that she is returning to competition three years after she retired.

The U.S. Tennis Association said it will grant her a wild-card invitation to participate in the U.S. Open.

Also Read | Georgina Rodriguez’s XXX-Tra Sexy Bikini Pics From Relaxing Luxury Yacht Vacation Heat Up Instagram! Check Out Hottest Photos of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend.

“Over these past three years away from the game I got to make up for lost time with my family, I became a mother and now have two beautiful children I am so grateful for. But I still have goals I want to accomplish. I want to show my kids that you can pursue your dreams no matter your age or role,” Wozniacki wrote on Twitter. “We decided as a family it's time. I'm coming back to play and I can't wait!”

Wozniacki, who turns 33 next month, has not played since the 2020 Australian Open. (AP)

Also Read | Kerala Ready to Host Lionel Messi’s Argentina for International Friendly Match, Says Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)