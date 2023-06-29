Georgina Rodriguez's sexy bikini pics from her relaxing luxury yacht vacation are heating up Instagram, and it is all fans can talk about! The well-known footballer Cristiano Ronaldo recently spent some time relaxing on his opulent superyacht close to the Italian island of Sardinia with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and their kids. The 38-year-old athlete flaunted his muscular frame in Versace and Dolce & Gabbana trunks, while Georgina showed off her beautiful curves while basking in the sun while wearing amazing bikinis. Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off Chiseled Body, Shares Vacay Pics With Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and Friends on Instagram.

Georgina opted for a more natural appearance, pinning back her dark hair and forgoing cosmetics, highlighting her lovely features. The couple's kids, including twins Eva and Mateo, 5, and Cristiano Jr., 12, were also on board the yacht. Additionally, Cristiano and Georgina are parents to Bella, who just turned 13 months old, and Alana Martina, who is also 5. Cristiano Ronaldo Giving ‘Bombastic Side Eye’ to Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez In This Video Is Too Cute and Hilarious!

Rodrguez enjoys swimming naturally to stay in shape. She uploads numerous pictures of herself in the water to Instagram. "Cada cielo tiene su matiz," she captioned the photographs of herself enjoying a pool day in Saudi Arabia that she posted online. Additionally, she uploaded a video of herself snorkelling and sailing in Mallorca.

Georgina has given her admirers a glimpse inside the holiday through her official Instagram account by posting a number of pictures, one of which features her flashing her little bikini. It didn't take long for her followers to respond, and in only five hours, she hit four million likes.

Georgina Rodriguez's Sexy Bikini Pics From her Relaxing Luxury Yacht Vacation with Family:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

Wow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

HOT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

Beautiful Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

Cristiano spent extra time with his kids while they were on the yacht, even jumping into the water with them. Since June 2016, Cristiano and Georgina have been dating. According to rumours, they have a pre-nuptial-style agreement in place to protect Georgina's financial stability in the case of a divorce. According to this arrangement, Georgina will receive ownership of their home in Madrid, La Finca, as well as a lifetime stipend of £85,900 (€100,000).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2023 06:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).