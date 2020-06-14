Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Sports News | Cavani, Thiago Silva to Leave PSG This Summer, Leonardo Confirms

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 09:46 AM IST
Paris [France], June 14 (ANI): France Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain's director of football Leonardo confirmed that Edinson Cavani and captain Thiago Silva will both leave the team this summer.

The duo will end their contract at the end of the June but will remain with the club until the season is fully completed with the Champions League, Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue all still to be resolved.

Cavani and Silva have made more than 600 combined appearances for PSG in all competitions.

"Cavani and Thiago Silva? Yes, we are coming to the end. The idea is to continue playing with them until the end of August. It was a very difficult decision to make; these are players who have marked the history of the club," French weekly newspaper Journal de Dimanche quoted Leonardo as saying.

"Their stories were so beautiful. But yes, we are coming to the end. We had to make a logical decision, economically speaking and with regard to the generation that is coming through," he added.

PSG are through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League following their 3-2 aggregate win over Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16.

"Maybe we are wrong, I do not know, there is never a perfect moment. Now the Champions League is still in sight and the idea is to continue competing with them until the end of August. How it can be done is not yet clear [legally]," Leonardo said.

PSG are also waiting to play in the finals of both the Coupe de France and Coupe de La Ligue, against Saint-Etienne and Lyon respectively. (ANI)

