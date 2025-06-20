Leeds, Jun 20 (PTI) Captain Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal's hundreds steered India to 359 for 3 at stumps on the opening day of the first Test against England here on Friday.

Jaiswal (101) brought up his fifth Test hundred right before tea, reaching the milestone in 144 balls with 16 fours and a six.

Gill (127 not out), meanwhile, reached his century in the final session of the day, marking a memorable start to his captaincy tenure.

With the ton, Gill joins an elite group of Indians -- Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, and Virat Kohli -- who scored centuries in their first Test as captain.

Jaiswal and Gill stitched together a crucial 129-run stand for the third wicket after India lost KL Rahul (42) and debutant B Sai Sudharsan (0) in quick succession just before the lunch break.

Vice-captain Rishabh Pant was batting on 65, giving Gill company when stumps were called.

For England, skipper Ben Stokes (2/43) took two wickets.

Brief Scores:

India: 359 for 3 in 85 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 101, Shubman Gill 127 not out, Rishabh Pant 65 not out; Ben Stokes 2/43, Brydon Carse 1/70).

