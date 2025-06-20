FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: LAFC and ES Tunis did not have the best of starts in the FIFA Club World Cup with both the clubs suffering defeats. LAFC succumbed to a 2-0 loss at the hands of Chelsea while ES Tunis came up short against Flamengo, who won the tie 2-0. This game is crucial for both the teams considering they can ill afford to lose again and get knocked out. LAFC were initially not meant to be in this competition but the Leon departure and some great performance in the playoffs meant they did get to play in the World Cup. 'Could a Woman Make Your Team Fellas?' US President Donald Trump's Question Leaves Juventus Men's Squad Puzzled During White House Interaction on Sidelines of FIFA Club World Cup 2025 (Watch Video).

David Martinez injured himself against Chelsea and is unlikely to take field for LAFC. Olivier Giroud was a substitute in the last match and given the criticality of this game, he could be handed a start. Jeremy Ebobisse will have to settle for a place on the bench and could be used in the second half. Denis Bouanga will look to stretch the opposition backline with his run down the flanks.

ES Tunis have everyone fit and available for the game which is a positive.

Youcef Bealili is their key goal scorer, and all eyes will be on him as he takes field against LAFC. Chiheb Jbeli will sit deep and try and shield the backline with Onuche Ogbelu and Khalil Guenichi venturing forward to support the attacking play.

LAFC vs Esperance Sportive de Tunis, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match LAFC vs Esperance Sportive de Tunis Date Saturday, June 21 Time 03:30 AM (IST) Venue GEODIS Park, Nashville, Tennessee Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is LAFC vs Esperance Sportive de Tunis, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Boca Juniors will commence their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 campaign with a match against Benfica on Tuesday, June 16. The LAFC vs Esperance Sportive de Tunis Group D match is set to be played at the GEODIS Park, Nashville, Tennessee and it starts at 03:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Results: Botafogo Beat Sounders; Palmeiras and FC Porto Play Out Goalless Draw.

How to Watch Live Telecast of LAFC vs Esperance Sportive de Tunis, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch LAFC vs Esperance Sportive de Tunis live telecast on any TV channel. For LAFC vs Esperance Sportive de Tunis online viewing options, read below. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of LAFC vs Esperance Sportive de Tunis, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Although there is no official live telecast viewing option available, the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 has a live streaming viewing option. DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the LAFC vs Esperance Sportive de Tunis live streaming on the DAZN app and website for free. Both side will need to take risks in this game and we should see a few goals in this tie.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2025 09:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).