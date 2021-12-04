Pune, Dec 4 (PTI) Chandigarh's Abhijit Singh Chadha cruised to a comfortable six-shot win at the Pune Open Golf Championship after shooting a solid last round of four-under 66, his third consecutive bogey-free round, here on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Chadha (63-65-64-66), leading by one shot at the end of round three, sank four birdies on Saturday, to end up with an impressive winning total of 21-under 258.

Also Read | Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How To Get Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in India?.

Chadha negotiated the tough conditions to perfection through the week as he went error-free for 71 holes after his bogey on the first hole in round one.

He thus lifted his third title which also accounted for his first win in six years. He took home a prize money cheque worth Rs. 6,46,600 to move up nine spots to 15th place in the PGTI Order of Merit.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2021 Stat Highlights Day 2: Ajaz Patel Gets 10-Wicket Haul, Team NZ Sets Unwanted Record as Hosts Enjoy Upper Hand.

Rookie Kartik Sharma (66-60-67-71) of Gurugram, who was placed second, one shot off the lead, after round three, returned a one-over 71 on the final day to finish second at 15-under 264.

Kartik's round featured a birdie and two bogeys as the putts didn't roll in for him. Nonetheless, it was a career-best finish for the left-hander who moved up seven spots to 18th place in PGTI's merit list. It was also Kartik's fifth top-10 this season.

Kolkata's Sunit Chowrasia shot the day's best score for the second day in succession to finish third at 13-under 266.

In round four, Chowrasia's 65 was matched by Chandigarh's Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (tied eighth at seven-under 272), Bengaluru's C Muniyappa (tied 17th at three-under 276) and Gurugram's Ankur Chadha (tied 26th at two-over 281).

The par for the course was 70 during round four. Play commenced on time on Saturday. The day witnessed a light drizzle in the afternoon towards the closing stages of the tournament.

Chadha, a silver medallist from the 2010 Asian Games, dominated the proceedings from the outset in round four as he began pulling away from the rest of the field early on.

After nearest challenger Kartik missed the green and the subsequent chip-putts to drop bogeys on the second and third, Chadha further capitalized with 10-feet birdie conversions on the fifth and sixth to stretch his lead to a massive five shots.

Thereafter, Kartik could not convert his opportunities on the greens and Chadha maintained his lead before further extending it with birdies on the 16th and 17th making a mammoth 66-feet putt on the latter.

Chadha finally emerged triumphant by six shots after Sharma picked up a birdie on the 18th hole.

Bengaluru's Syed Saqib Ahmed (69) took fourth place at nine-under 270.

Among the Pune golfers, amateur Rohan Dhole Patil (75-67-68-70) had the best finish as he secured tied 24th place at one-over 280. Rohan also took the trophy for the best performing amateur.

Delhi-based amateur Krishnav Nikhil Chopraa, son of former cricketer Nikhil Chopra, struck a hole-in-one on the 16th hole during his final round of 67. He claimed tied 26th place at two-over 281.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)