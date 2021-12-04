League leaders Real Madrid take on Real Sociedad from the chasing pack in an away clash with the game assuming added significance in the La Liga title race. The Los Blancos have 36 points from 15 games and start the contest with a seven-point league at the top, although having played a game more. Carlo Ancelotti is certainly weaving his magic at the helm of the record European champions as they have won their last five games in the league. Opponents Real Sociedad are third in the table but winless in their last two matches. They had started off the campaign on a bright note but seem to be losing the momentum needed to claim the La Liga crown. Real Sociedad versus Real Madrid will be streamed on Voot app from 1:30 AM IST. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: Real Madrid Assured Of Signing PSG Star

Hosts Real Sociedad are missing some key players in Nacho Monreal, David Silva, Mikel Merino and Carles Fernandez. Artiz Elustondo also is unavailable for selection owing to suspension. Ander Guevara will start as one of the two central midfielders for the hosts with Martin Zubimendi for company. Adnan Januzaj and Portu will occupy the wings with Swedish striker Alexander Isak playing the target man.

Vinicius Jr is in the form of his life and looks like the Brazilian winger has truly arrived at the world stage. Experienced striker Karim Benzema is set to lead the attack while Marco Asensio could make way for Rodrygo in the attacking third. Luka Modric, Casemiro and Toni Kroos continue to perform at the highest level as a trio and there is no looking past these great players for midfield selection. Eder Militao and David Alaba have stuck a strong partnership at the heart of defence and need to be on top of their game against a good Real Sociedad team.

When is Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

The Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on December 05, 2021 (Sunday) at the Reale Arena. The match has a scheduled time of 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid live action on their television sets as they are likely to telecast the game.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into the Voot Select app and website to watch the live streaming of the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid clash.

Real Madrid will not find it easy to play against Real Sociedad particularly away from home but they have the quality to grind out a positive result.

