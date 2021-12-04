It was a day of records for India and New Zealand in the 2nd Test match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It would be safe to say that the second day turned out to be quite an eventful one for both India and New Zealand. On one hand, where Ajaz Patel scalped a 10-wicket haul, Mayank Agarwal and Axar Patel scored 150 and a half-century respectively. In this article, we shall be bringing to you the start highlights of the game but before that, let's have a quick look at how things went for both teams. The day began with two quick wickets by Ajaz Patel. But then, Mayank Agarwal and Axar Patel were the ones who offered resilience. Ajaz Patel Joins the Elite Club of Anil Kumble & Jim Laker After Scalping 10 Wickets in an Inning, Check List Of 5 Highest Wicket-Takers Who Have Achieved Similar Feat!

By the end of the first innings, India made 325 runs. Post this, the bowlers stamped their authority but scalped wickets at regular intervals. Ravi Ashwin got a wicket on his first spell and then went on to gab a four-wicket haul. Mohammed Siraj got three wickets. Axar Patel who also did the talking with his bat got a couple of wickets and Jayant Yadav walked away with 1. Thus, the visitors were bundled out on 62 runs. India decided to not impose follow-on and came in to bat again. At stumps, the scoreboard read .... Now, check out the stat highlights of the match below.

#Ajaz Patel became the third bowler to get a 10-wicket haul. Anil Kumble and Jim Laker had achieved this feat in 1999 and 1956 respectively.

#Ajaz Patel registered the best bowling figures by a visiting spinner in India. The Kiwi spinner bowled 10/119.

#The Kiwi spinner also bowled figures in a Test innings against India.

#10/119 happened to be the best bowling figure by a Kiwi bowler.

#NZ registered the lowest total in India as they got bundled out on 62 runs in the Tests.

#62/10 happens to be the lowest total for New Zealand against India.

#62/10 was the lowest total at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in Test Cricket.

The match ended with India not losing a single wicket the Kiwi bowlers struggling for the wicket. The home team now leads by 332 runs. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates related to the game.

