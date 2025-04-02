Dubai, Apr 2 (PTI) India's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has dropped one place to third spot in the ICC men's T20 bowling rankings, while Hardik Pandya continues to top the all-rounders' chart issued on Wednesday.

With 706 rating points, Chakravarthy trails behind leader Jacob Duffy (723) of New Zealand and West Indies' Akeal Hosein (707).

Also Read | New Zealand Pacer Jacob Duffy Tops Bowling Chart in Latest ICC T20I Rankings 2025.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (674) and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh (653) are the other two Indians in top-10 at seventh and 10th positions respectively.

Axar Patel is placed at 13th position.

Also Read | Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 2024-25 Semi-Final Match? Here's the Possibility of Spanish Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Young Indian left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma continued to occupy the second position in the T20 batting rankings, which is being headed by Australia's Travis Head, while England's Phil Salt is at the third spot.

Two other Indians -- Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav -- are placed fourth and fifth respectively.

Pandya managed to hold to his top spot among all-rounders with 252 rating points, followed by Dipendra Singh Airee of Nepal and Australia's Marcus Stoinis.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)