Ayodhya, Nov 28 (PTI) Jharkhand's Mrinal Chauhan stunned India No 1 Dhiraj Bommadevara in the shoot-off to advance into the final of the men's recurve section at the ongoing Senior Nationals, here on Tuesday.

From a tied 5-all, Chauhan stepped up in the shoot-off with a perfect to edge out the world No 15 Dhiraj by one point.

The men's recurve final will be between Tushar Shelke of All India Police Sports Control Board and Chauhan.

Shelke defeated Atul Verma of Goa 6-4 in a one-sided final.

On the other hand, Sangeeta set up a gold medal clash against Ridhi Phor in an all-Haryana gold medals clash in the women's recurve section.

Amisha Chaurasiya of Uttar Pradesh clinched the bronze medal with a 6-2 win over Nikki Sharma of Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh and AIPSCB clinched the top honours in the men's and women's team events respectively in the Indian round.

The gold medal winning men's team was represented by Shivam Vaidwan, Ujjwal Mudgal, Manish and Abhay Kumar Patel.

Tutumoni Boro, Huidrom Rajpriyari Devi, Moirangthem Aruna Devi and Swati Maurya were part of the gold medal-winning women's team.

AIPSCB also won the mixed team event with Arun and Tutumoni winning over their Assamese counterparts 6-0.

