Sports News | Chennai Fans Give a Warm Welcome to MS Dhoni, CSK Players Ahead of IPL 2024 Clash Against LSG

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 21 (ANI): Legendary batter MS Dhoni and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team received a warm reception from fans as they landed in Chennai ahead of the match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The defending champions CSK are set to play against LSG in their next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash at home turf MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

Also Read | IPL 2024: KKR vs RCB Overall Head-to-Head; When and Where To Watch Free Live Streaming Online.

CSK took to their official social media handle to post a video of fans showing support in Chennai as they made their to the team bus. A large number of spectators in yellow jerseys were seen waving passionately at the players.

CSK is currently in the fourth position on the points table with four wins in seven games. The visitor side, LSG is at the fifth spot, with four victories in seven matches.

Also Read | IPL 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of KKR vs RCB T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

https://twitter.com/ChennaiIPL/status/1781896121432084546

Meanwhile, in their previous game, CSK suffered a defeat against LSG by 8 wickets at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday.

During the match, the former CSK skipper hit three boundaries and sixes during his brief stint in the middle as the team's score soared to 176 for 6 in 20 overs. His stroke play was amazing, and the crowd roared for him in unison, making Ekana look like Chepauk.

However, Dhoni's innings was insufficient to secure the reigning champions' third consecutive triumph, as KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock both hit half-centuries to keep LSG on track for their fourth win of the season. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)