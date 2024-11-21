Sports News | Chennai Half Marathon Receives over 6,000 Entries

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. The sixth edition of the Chennai Half Marathon will see participation from more than 6,000 athletes.

Agency News PTI| Nov 21, 2024 06:38 PM IST
Sports News | Chennai Half Marathon Receives over 6,000 Entries

Chennai, Nov 21 (PTI) The sixth edition of the Chennai Half Marathon will see participation from more than 6,000 athletes.

The event on Sunday will be flagged off from Olcott Memorial High School Ground in Besant Nagar and travel through the scenic routes of the city.

The runners will compete in three distinct categories -- Half Marathon (21.1k), Timed 10K and 5K Run.

The Half Marathon is scheduled to begin at 4.30 am, followed by the Timed 10k at 5:45 am and the 5k run at 7:00 am.

Also, a group of runners will be participating to promote women's health, safety and education.

A team of visually impaired runners, supported by the Guide Runner India group, will be running the Half Marathon and 10K.

“The Chennai Half Marathon has grown in leaps and bounds from its first edition in 2017 and has seen a constant and steady increase in participation every year," said Race Director Nagaraj Adiga. PTI AYG

