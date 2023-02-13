Chennai, Feb 13 (PTI) Indian players Sumit Nagal and Sasikumar Mukund entered the singles main draw of the Chennai Open ATP Challenger tennis tournament with victories in their respective qualifying round matches here on Monday.

Nagal posted a fluent 6-1, 6-3 win over Ji Sung Nam in his second round qualifying while Mukund stunned Jason Jung of Taipei, the No.1 seed in the qualifying, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to book their spots in the main draw.

Also Read | Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Merseyside Derby Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Digvijaypratap Singh, however, lost 2-6, 6-7 (2) to third-seed James McCabe of Australia to make an exit from the tournament.

With Nagal and Mukund qualifying for the main draw, India will have four players in the fray as the duo join the country's top stars Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ramanathan Ramkumar.

Also Read | Celebrity Cricket League 2023 Schedule, Date & Time: Biggest Stars to Compete in the Cup That Kickstarts from February 18 – Here’s How You Can Watch It.

The 26-year-old Mukund wore down Jung in a battle that lasted two hours and 24 minutes. He will meet 2022 Wimbledon men's doubles champion Max Purcell in the first round of the main draw.

Nagal faces fourth seed Ryan Peniston of Great Britain in the first round.

Prajnesh and Ramkumar, who received wild card entries into the 32-player main draw, take on Jay Clarke (Great Britain) and Dimitar Kuzamanov in their respective opening matches.

There was a huge upset in the singles main draw with Seong Chan Hong beating third-seed Sebastian Ofner of Austria 6-4, 6-3 in the first round.

In another first round match, top-seeded Chun-hsin Tseng, ranked 132 in the world, survived a tough battle against Nino Serdarusic before prevailing 6-4, 7-6 in one hour and 58 minutes.

Yasutaka Uchiyama, Nicolas Moreno de Alboran and Arthur Cazaux won their respective first round matches to advance to the round of 16. Results:

Main Draw Singles First Round: Chun-hsin Tseng (1) beat Nino Serdarusic 6-4, 7-6; Seong Chan Hong beat Sebastian Ofner 6-4, 6-3; Yasutaka Uchiyama beat Marc Polmans 6-4, 7-6; Nicolas Moreno de Alboran beat Frederico Ferreira Silva 6-3, 6-2; Arthur Cazaux beat Hoang Nam Ly 6-3, 6-2.

Qualifying final round: Sasikumar Mukund beat Jason Jung (1) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4; Alibek Kachmazov (2) beat Vladyslav Orlov (7) 6-4, 7-6; James McCabe (3) beats Digvijaypratap Singh 6-2, 7-6; Carlos Sanchez Jover (5) beat Benjamin Lock (8) 6-3, 7-5; Petr Nouza beat Andrew Paulson (6) 6-3, 6-4; Sumit Nagal beat Ji Sung Nam 6-1, 6-3.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)