Liverpool is awfully out of form at the moment, with three losses in their last five games. Jurgen Klopp’s men are 10th in the standings and do not look like playing any European football next season. Next up, they face city rivals Everton in a crunch game which will impact Toffee’s relegation scrap in the league. Everton are currently 18th in the points table and head into the contest on the back of a morale-boosting win over league leaders Arsenal. Manager Sean Dyche is an expert tactician and the new manager bounce could have a positive impact on the performance of the team. Liverpool versus Everton will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:30 am IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Congratulates Al-Nassr Women's Team for Winning Inaugural Saudi Women's Premier League.

Thiago Alcantara has been ruled out for a few weeks and joins a lengthy injury list for Liverpool that will also feature the likes of Arthur Melo, Luis Diaz, Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Roberto Firmino. Coady Gakpo has had a tough start to life in England, but he is a quality player and should come good with time. Darwin Nunez should lead the attack and will be flanked by Mo Salah. Fabinho in central midfield has his task cut out this evening.

Dominic-Calvert Lewin will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the contest. Neil Maupay should lead the line if the Englishman misses out with a five-man midfield behind him. The likes of Idrissa Gueye and Amadou Onana have an important role to play as they can break up play and pass behind opposition lines to set off quick counters. Seamus Coleman’s experience will come in handy this evening. Leeds United 0–2 Manchester United, Premier League 2022–23: Red Devils Score Two Late Goals To Ensure Victory (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

When is Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Liverpool will face Everton in their next match at the English Premier League 2022-23 on Tuesday, February 14. The game will start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Anfield, Liverpool.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. The match between Liverpool and Everton will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 1/HD. Manchester City 3–1 Aston Villa, Premier League 2022–23: The Citizens Bag All Three Points to Close Gap Behind Leaders Arsenal (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. So you can enjoy the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Everton game on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website with a subscription. Tough game for both teams, but expect it to end in a 1-1 draw.

