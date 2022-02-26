Kanchanaburi (Thailand), Feb 26 (PTI) India's S Chikkarangappa endured a mixed outing to be placed tied fifth with a score of 12-under after the third round in the Royal's Cup golf tournamet on the Asian Tour here on Saturday.

Chikka was going great guns at three-under through the front but on the back nine he had three bogeys against two birdies to be drop down from as high as 13-under at one stage.

Chan Shih-chang continued to race ahead as he carded a five-under-par 67 to lead on 19-under.

He is one clear of American Sihwan Kim (66) at Grand Prix Golf Club, while Sadom Kaewkanjana from Thailand is two shots further back following a 67.

The next best Indian after Chikka was Rahil Gangjee, who shot two-under 70 and was lying T-37 as was Aman Raj, who dropped down with 75.

Rashid Khan (70) and Viraj Madappa (70) were both T-47 at five-under for 54 holes.

Chan, who finished with a hole in one on 16 and an eagle on 18 in second round, was ruthless on the front nine in third round going out in four under to lead by four at the turn from Kim.

But then Kim rallied with a strong back nine to ensure Chan did not start to run away with the USD 400,000 event. PTI Cor SSC

