The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium is all set to welcome the second game between India and Sri Lanka. The home team has already won the first game. In this article, we shall have a look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the match. But first, let's have a quick look at the preview of the match. The home team went on to bat first in the first T20 International and notched a mammoth score of 199 runs against a lacklustre Sri Lankan bowling attack. India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs SL Cricket Match in Dharamshala.

Right before the IPL 2022, Ishan Kishan proved his prowess in the T20Is and gave a stupendous start to the home team. They scored 58 runs in the power play and the home team was yet to lose a wicket, Ishan Kishan score 89 runs and Shreyas Iyer made 57 runs. The home team notched up 199 runs. In response to this, Chirath Aslanka made 57 runs, but apart from them had no vital contributions from any of these players. The visitors fell short by 62 runs. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the game below.

When is India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I will be played at the Ekana Spots City Stadium in Lucknow on February 26, 2022 (Saturday). The match has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I 2022 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs SL T20I series 2021-22 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I 2022 telecast on their TV sets in English and regional languages.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I 2022?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs SL T20I series 2021-22 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I online.

